“That strap’s coming with you” - Fans support Danielle Kelly’s climb to world championship glory

The historic inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship bout between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan goes down on September 29 and is part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card headlined by the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title fight of Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

It goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Kelly looks to avenge her loss to Khan from their first encounter in February 2021, when she absorbed a decision defeat. Since that tough loss, the 27-year-old has made a name for herself in submission grappling by joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Kelly appeared in three matches and collected two wins over Marii Molchanova and Ayaka Miura. These impressive wins earned her the right to the inaugural submission grappling world title in the women’s atomweight division.

On August 31, 2023, Kelly posted a few highlights of her fights, and fans were quick to throw their support behind the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter in her preparation for the ground-breaking bout.

"just under 4 weeks til I go to Singapore 🇸🇬 and compete for the @onechampionship atomweight grappling title. im really excited to be back in there soon. thank you to those who have been there for me ☺️"😮‍💨💪🏼

@smashpassjay, @kristindoeblin, @the_tiwars, @tr3vor_charl3s were all excited to see the Silver Fox BJJ representative return in action and commented:

Comments from fans

Other fans professed that Kelly would bring home the 26-pound belt and become ONE Championship’s second submission grappling champion and the first in the women’s atomweight division.

@mollizborowski, @silverfoxbjj, @kevinrojas16, @enriqueegk, @texas_wedge, @timsco.01, @killermillermma, and @timon_oldenburg see the American BJJ savant with the world title on her shoulders:

More comments from fans

More comments from fans

A victory for Kelly will not only realize her dream of becoming a world champion and maintain the unbeaten run she has under ONE Championship, but she will also exact sweet revenge against Khan, who defeated her two years ago.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.