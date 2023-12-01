“That won’t end well for Haggerty” – Liam Harrison thinks Tawanchai’s crushing power will be too much for two-sport king

Liam Harrison is never one to hide his views, and he’s got some thoughts on a potential Muay Thai superfight that has been discussed in the last few weeks,

ONE Championship recently opened up on a potential of seeing two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty move up to featherweight to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a huge clash at Wembley Stadium in England.

As someone who has been chasing an all-British clash with ‘The General’ once he is back competing, Harrison doesn’t think that match-up might give Haggerty more issues than joy.

The ‘Hitman’ believes that the weight difference between the two men would be too much given Haggerty has only recently moved up to bantamweight from the flyweight division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said that the match-up wouldn’t end well for his fellow countryman.

“That won’t end well for Haggerty [Haggerty versus Tawanchai]. Why would you want to bring Tawanchai to Haggerty to Wembley to mangle Haggerty? It’s ridiculous. Haggerty weighs in at over 140 pounds in his last fight, how the f*** is he going to move to 154 and take on Tawanchai’s power.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison will surely have Haggerty in his sights now that his comeback is confirmed

Liam Harrison has had a difficult 2023, having spent the entire year sidelined with the injury that he suffered last time out inside the Circle.

In that time, Jonathan Haggerty has produced two incredible performances at bantamweight to become a two-sport world champion.

The two men have had plenty to say about a potential meeting between them later on down the line but Harrison’s comeback from injury was the only thing pushing it back.

Liam Harrison is now set to return on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 where he will face the former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker in an incredible Muay Thai contest.

You can bet your house on the ‘Hitman’ naming Haggerty as his next target providing he is successful in his return against ‘Hands of Stone’ next year.