“The atmosphere is very different” - Superlek speaks of the magnitude his fight against Takeru will bring to Tokyo

At ONE 165, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will brazenly venture into enemy territory as he defends his belt in Tokyo, Japan, against the country's most lethal kickboxing export, Takeru Segawa.

On January 28, 'The Kicking Machine' will defend his throne against the debuting Takeru, who is a former three-division K-1 world champion. Despite the seemingly impossible task of fighting a world champion on his home turf, Superlek is confident that he'll get the job done.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Kicking Machine' points out that Sunday will not be the first time he'll be fighting a Japanese fighter in Japan:

“I fought in Japan twice. In Tokyo and Nagoya. Those fights may not be as big as the upcoming fights. The atmosphere is very different because this is my title defense and Takeru's debut fight. Winning two fights by KO gave me a Japanese fan base there."

He continued:

"My first fight in Japan, I knocked out Yasuyuki. The second fight I knocked Sho Ogawa, another champion there. Now he fights at ONE Lumpinee in Thailand.”

Superlek intent to bring the belt back home to Thailand after ONE 165

With the familiarity of fighting a Japanese fighter in Japan, the Thai world champion is confident that he'll walk out of Ariake Arena with 20 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

The Thai world champion told ONE Championship:

“I will fight for everyone. I fight for my family and all Thai people. I want to keep this belt in Thailand.”

It's unquestionable that 'The Kicking Machine' always puts on an exciting fight regardless of which crowd he's performing in front of. Whichever country he fights in, it's undeniable that the Thai living legend beats with the fighting heart of the entire nation of Thailand inside his chest.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.