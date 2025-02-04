“The belt is going to stay in Thailand” - Prajanchai eager to deny Ellis Badr Barboza’s bid to become the next British world champion

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has no plans to let go of his championship belt in his scheduled title defense this week against British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout will defend the strawweight gold in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be his first defense since reclaiming and unifying the division's championship belts in December 2023.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled title defense, Prajanchai sounded a warning to Barboza that he is coming in packing with a lot of heat, bent on keeping the title on Thai soil.

The 30-year-old superstar, who is also the strawweight kickboxing king, said:

"I will definitely have a surprise for you. What everyone wants and what people will see is that the belt is going to stay in Thailand."

Entering ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai has won five straight matches, three of which with world title implications.

Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent, Barboza, secured his first victory in ONE Championship in his last match in July after his debut in December 2023 against Thai Thongpoon PK Saenchai was declared a no contest. He is confident of realizing his long-sought dream of becoming a world champion come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai touts many weapons ahead of title match against Ellis Badr Barboza

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is confident of staying as strawweight Muay Thai king at ONE Fight Night 28, believing he has more weapons to draw against challenger Ellis Badr Barboza.

It is something he touted in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of their marquee clash, saying:

"But I have more than just knees. I have so many surprises for him. Fists, punches, knees, elbows -- all of the Muay Thai weapons will surely be given to him."

With the tools at his disposal, the reigning champion said he is looking to get an early finish of Barboza.

