“The biggest difference is the MMA gloves” – Jackie Buntan already comfortable fighting in both the ONE Circle or ring

Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan believes the four-ounce gloves are the biggest obstacle to overcome when competing in “the art of eight limbs” under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE’s Muay Thai division has delivered an endless supply of classic matchups and highlight-reel knockouts courtesy of modifications the promotion has made to the beloved sport.

Aside from a regular change in venue that sees practitioners competing in both a ring and a cage, ONE Championship also introduced the world to Muay Thai fights in four-ounce gloves.

Traditionally, the sport is competed in eight or ten-ounce boxing gloves. In ONE, those are thrown out in favor of the much smaller four-ounce gloves typically used in mixed martial arts contests.

Speaking with Alex Wendling in a recent interview Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan revealed that switching between the ring and the Circle is not so much an issue for her anymore. But, she noted that the change in gloves is by far the biggest difference.

“You’ve got to get used to the Circle, you have to understand your geography with being in a Circle,” Buntan said. “But the biggest difference is definitely the MMA gloves.”

Since making her promotional debut in 2021, Buntan has established herself as one of the premier athletes in the strawweight Muay Thai division.

Scoring back-to-back wins against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Buntan earned her first shot at the division’s reigning world champion, Smilla Sundell.

Jackie Buntan came up short against the teen phenom, losing their ONE 156 showdown via a unanimous decision. However, she has since bounced back with a solid win over Amber Kitchen followed by a first-round knockout of Aussie standout Diandra Martin.

Buntan was originally scheduled to run it back with Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, but she was forced to withdraw from the contest.

She hopes to reschedule the highly anticipated sequel soon.