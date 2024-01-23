“The most brotherly thing I’ve seen” - Fans get a laugh out Tye Ruotolo nearly knocking out his brother Kade in pre-fight routine

After winning various BJJ tournaments throughout their careers, the Ruotolo brothers have taken ONE Championship by storm and proved that they are in the top echelon of submission artists in the world.

However, the twin sensations sometimes mess each other up, and ONE Championship caught one of them on camera. This was recently posted on their Instagram account with the caption:

In the video, Tye was trying to hype up his twin, Kade, before his debut fight against Shinya Aoki at ONE 157. But when Kade decided to shout and flex, Tye hit his chin, which stunned both of them momentarily.

This humorous moment between the Atos representatives drew laughter from fans, as they commented on the post:

“The most brotherly thing I’ve seen all day”

“That hurt on both sides extraordinarily”

“These boys are gonna be on top for a long time. This is just the beginning.”

“Brother will be Brother😂😂😂”

“ik that hurt”

Even MMA legend Henry Cejudo found the exchange a bit funny.

“😂😂😂”

Even their BJJ coach Andre Galvao (@galvaobjj), who is one of the most decorated athletes in the sport, has chimed in on this moment between Kade and Tye, as he commented:

“That’s actually made @kaderuotolo ready to fight😅”

Currently, both the Ruotolo brothers are reigning in their respective divisions, as Kade is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion with four victories, and Tye is the newly minted ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion who has five victories under his name.

Kade Ruotolo to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

After a unanimous decision win over Tommy Langaker in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo is set to defend his world championship anew against the Norwegian as they are set to co-headline the promotion’s return to Japan on January 28 at ONE 165 at Ariake Arena.

It will be the 21-year-old American’s third straight world title defense since becoming the inaugural king of the division in October 2022. Aside from his previous victory over Langaker, Kade also has wins over Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel.