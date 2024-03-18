"The daily struggle of anxiety" - Fans react to ex-UFC champ Sean Strickland coping with aggressive urges in everyday situations

Sean Strickland is known to speak his mind on many issues, making himself one of the most polarizing and controversial fighters on the UFC roster.

The No.1-ranked middleweight recently took to Twitter to reveal the aggressive urges that he has in daily life, tweeting:

"The brain "you're in a dangerous environment you might have to fight anyone one these threats, here's a steady stream of adrenaline" Me "I'm in a grocery store on a Sunday and that's an old man, calm the f**k down brain" Brain "no he's a threat" lmao"

Fans revealed a mixed reaction to 'Tarzan's' tweet. @claydelaino cited anxiety as a driving factor for Strickland's thoughts, stating:

"The daily struggle of anxiety"

@The_StaleWhaley expressed that they deal with similar urges:

"I feel like this every time I pick my kid up from daycare... I have to tell myself they're toddlers and not little assassins."

@WarlordDilley revealed the same:

"Oh, good. So, other dudes think this way as well."

@_BruceBane invoked a quote he attributed to the Marines:

"“Be polite, be courteous, but have s plan to k*** everyone in the room” - Every Marine ever 😀"

@stuckdownunder advised Strickland:

"Always observe your surroundings, and check for any and all exits."

@OsborneJeremy2 suggested that the urges calm down with age:

"It gets better with age. It calms down."

@gerbrocker believes Strickland has post-traumatic stress disorder:

"Sean, this is called PTSD. Please seek professional help!"

@InfluencerJuice joked:

"Jake Paul also deems old men a threat."

@Louis_I_Ily had a similar joke, claiming:

"You might be turning into Conor McGregor"

Sean Strickland calls for a rematch with Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland could not retain the middleweight belt in his first title defense as he was defeated by Dricus du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297. 'Tarzan' recently took to Twitter to call for a rematch, stating:

"You know I don't care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give izzy a rematch to alex after getting slept.. I lost a close decision that dana himself thought I won. Everyone did.. The stats did. That needs to be run back.."

While Strickland did lose a close decision, it is important to note that it was his first title defense. Israel Adesanya, who he invoked for comparison, had five title defenses before losing the middleweight belt to Alex Pereira.

Furthermore, while he lost the bout via TKO, he was not put to sleep as 'Tarzan' claimed. Both du Plessis and UFC CEO Dana White have suggested that 'The Last Stylebender' will receive the next title opportunity.