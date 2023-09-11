"The deepest cut of all" - MMA fans troll Israel Adesanya for getting rocked right in front of UFC ring girls 

Israel Adesanya succumbed to his second loss in three fights against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The 34-year-old was also knocked down for the first time in his professional MMA career in the recently concluded fight.

Strickland's relentless forward pressure effectively stifled his opponent's offensive prowess, forcing the typically crafty Adesanya to retreat throughout most of the fight.

The pivotal moment of the bout transpired in the first round when Adesanya was caught by a powerful right hand from Strickland. The American followed up with a barrage of punches, leading many to speculate that Adesanya was saved by the bell.

An MMA enthusiast on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that Israel Adesanya was rocked right in front of the UFC octagon girls. The fan wrote:

"Bro got rocked in front of the ho**"

"He's in a walking nightmare currently."

"The deepest cut of all."

"You can see them all getting the ick."

Israel Adesanya's coach presents case for immediate rematch against Sean Strickland following UFC 293 loss

Israel Adesanya's coach is advocating for an immediate rematch between his pupil and Sean Strickland following 'The Last Stylbender's shocking loss at UFC 293.

Adesanya left the octagon without speaking in the post-fight interview, later admitting that he had lost to the better man on the night. His coach, Eugene Bareman, openly criticized Israel Adesanya's performance and called for a rematch as early as the next week, confident they could change the fight's outcome with minor adjustments. Speaking in the post-fight media scrum, Bareman said:

“[If] there was an alternate kind of universe where Israel performs his poorest or poorly where Sean could win, I’m sitting in that universe right now. The training camp was great. I’m not going to make any excuses in regard to that. Leading up to the fight was great, sparring partners, everything. All the technical things that have to do with the camp were perfect. No excuses there.”

Bareman added:

“I asked Mick [Maynard, UFC matchmaker] if we could have the rematch next weekend. Will he grant it? I’m not sure, but I’m just very confident we can change the outcome of this fight with some minor adjustments. What I’m saying is that we couldn’t get Israel to enact our plan. There wasn’t much cohesion in the corner. You have nights like this. I think we can do the rematch tomorrow and have a good night.”

Catch Eugene Bareman's comments below: