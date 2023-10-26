“The definition of anyone can get it” - Fans hyped for a potential super fight between Kade and Tye Ruotolo

ONE welterweight submission grappling world title contender and IBJJF world gold medalist Tye Ruotolo recently spoke about a possible match between him and his twin brother, Kade. A match with his equally lethal brother, who currently holds the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title and is the youngest ADCC world champion ever, will surely be a historic one.

We don't see a lot of siblings in combat sports become world champions together, let alone twins. What's more rare is for them to actually fight each other. You got the Klitschko brothers in boxing and the Diaz brothers in MMA. Despite these athletes excelling in the same sport together, they refused to fight each other. Not the Ruotolo brothers, apparently.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo shed light on the potential super-fight with his twin in the promotion. ONE posted an excerpt of the interview on Instagram:

Interestingly enough, Kade and Tye Ruotolo have locked horns before on the world stage. Their most notable clash was in the finals of the 2021 IBJJF World Championships in the brown belt division. Tye Ruotolo narrowly beat his brother with a come-from-behind armbar.

At the moment, Tye Ruotolo is set to welcome promotional debutant Magomed Abdulkadirov inside the Circle. Their bout will be for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Abdulkadirov is an ADCC European Trials Champion and has performed well in the ADCC World Championships. Ruotolo himself has an ADCC Absolutes bronze medal as well as the IBJJF Worlds gold medal, for which he is the youngest to ever do so.

ONE Fight Night 16 goes down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.