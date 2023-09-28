"The division in this country is frightening" - Jake Paul reveals plans to teach Presidential candidates social media

Jake Paul is a man of many spheres. At one point, he plied his trade on social media as a Viner and YouTuber, earning enough acclaim to break into the world of acting, where he played Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Afterwards, he had a short-lived career as a rapper, before taking on boxing.

It was in squared circle of 'The Sweet Science' where Jake Paul found his true calling and purpose. He has become the face of the influencer boxing world, eventually becoming a professional boxer known for facing MMA fighters.

Now, he's vowed to teach presidential candidates how to use social media.

On X, Jake Paul filmed a video with Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., revealing his intention to educate those candidates that he feels have his generation's best interests at heart.

He further claimed that it's important for presidential candidates to know how to connect to a younger generation. He stressed the importance of doing so by also referring to what he feels is a division in the United States, saying the following:

"We’ve lost sight of the UNITED States Of America. The division in this country is frightening. REMEMBER we are “one nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all”. Connection to our leaders helps eliminate division."

This marks one of the many times that Paul has ventured into a new niche or industry. After making waves in boxing, he has now taken a step towards MMA, signing with the PFL and advocating for better fighter pay.

This led to him repeatedly taking aim at then UFC president, now UFC CEO, Dana White for underpaying his fighters.

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

Jake Paul is still fresh off a win over Nate Diaz, having faced the Stockton legend in a boxing match on August 5th.

In the aftermath of his win, 'The Problem Child' challenged him to an MMA fight, preferably in the PFL, however, Diaz demanded co-promotion with his own Real Fight Inc. promotion.

The two have yet to agree to terms. Besides a bout with Diaz, Paul also previously expressed an interest in facing Tommy Fury in a rematch, after suffering a loss to him in a boxing match back in February.