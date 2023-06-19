"The Drake of Combat Sports" - Fans react to Jon Jones hitting Nico Ali Walsh with iconic 'Ali Shuffle'

Jon Jones met the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh at the PFL 5 event on June 16.

Jones and Walsh appeared to be in the midst of a conversation with one another as well as a few other acquaintances. During their conversation, 'Bones' chose to playfully strike Walsh (8-0-1 boxing).

The 22-year-old boxer responded by lightheartedly striking the 35-year-old Jones in return, and the duo playacted as though they were sparring. Jones even broke out Muhammad Ali's iconic 'Ali Shuffle' while they jestingly sparred.

The combat sports community subsequently weighed in on the same. Most fans lauded Jones (27-1-1 MMA) as one of the greatest fighters ever and labeled him the combat sports version of hip-hop legend Drake.

A video of their interaction was posted to the ESPN Ringside Instagram account. Several fans commented on the same, with one fan praising 'Bones':

"The Drake of Combat Sports"

Another suggested that Jones got the better of Walsh in their striking exchanges:

"Jon was piecing him up"

One Instagram user notably alluded to Jones' famed fight IQ and wrote:

"Mans fight IQ is off the charts fr."

Similarly, another Instagram user indicated that even though Jones wasn't serious about the impromptu sparring session, his incredible fighting skills were evident:

"Bro is goated even when he's playing"

Moreover, one fan seemingly lauded Jones for his calmness:

"Jon jones seems like a chill dude"

A few screenshots of comments regarding Jones and Walsh's interaction have been displayed below:

Screenshots from the Instagram post

UFC president Dana White on Jon Jones' next fight, potential title showdown at Madison Square Garden

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones ended his three-year MMA hiatus this year.

Heavyweight KO artist and Jones' longtime rival Francis Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight title in January and subsequently signed with the PFL. Meanwhile, Jones made his heavyweight divisional debut at UFC 285 in March, where he beat Ciryl Gane to win the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

'Bones' has since been linked to a potential fight against boxing legend Tyson Fury. Moreover, he has also hinted at possibly facing legendary UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic in what could be his (Jones') retirement fight. Jones' next opponent and comeback date haven't been announced yet.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Jon Jones wants to have his final fight against Stipe Miocic in NYC(via @JonnyBones Jon Jones wants to have his final fight against Stipe Miocic in NYC 🗽 (via @JonnyBones) https://t.co/3uSPxPDJFl

UFC president Dana White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show last month and suggested that the UFC has been targeting the Jones-Miocic matchup.

He explained that Jon Jones could defend his title against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic next, potentially at the annual PPV (pay-per-view) event at Madison Square Garden in November. White said:

"Jon Jones... We are working on something for him later this year. Everybody knows that we are targeting MSG and possibly him and Stipe Miocic."

Watch White's assessment at 14:00 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes