“The fear in his eyes” - Nate Diaz’s ‘haunt this mother**cker’s life’ threat sends shivers down Jake Paul’s spine

After a long spell of trash-talking, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will finally go head-to-head at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, August 5. In an amplified version of mind games, Diaz stunned Paul with a gesture, which some fans observed as Diaz scaring 'The Problem Child.'

When presenter Ariel Helwani asked Diaz about his plan after the Paul bout, the Stockton Native said:

"If I lose, I'm going to haunt this mo**********'* life. That's what fighting is."

Paul struggled to process what Diaz had said and took a while before speaking about his loss to Tommy Fury.

"Bruh the fear in his eyes😂."

"Nate by fist round Guillotine."

"Jake’s delt with more dangerous men inside the ring. Just not more dangerous outside😭".

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul exchange words in their final face-off before their bout

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul will face Nate Diaz in a 10-round fight on August 5 in a squared circle. This will be Diaz's first appearance in a bout since parting ways with the UFC. The duo was facing off amidst a tight security arrangement, considering the brawl their teams involved themselves in during Thursday's press conference.

Security kept a tight vigil on both main eventers as they faced off for the final time before the bout. Chael Sonnen also made an appearance on the occasion. The crowd at the face-off showed up to support the former UFC star, Diaz. In return, he acknowledged the support and expressed his gratitude to the crowd.

Jake Paul made a dramatic entry to the scale, thumped his chest, made a sloat-slitting gesture, and also responded to the crowd's booing. The two fighters came close to facing off when Nate Diaz threw a kick, fortunately missing Paul. The face-off saw both fighters trading insulting barbs against each other.

Watch the video below (8:26):