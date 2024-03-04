“The food isn’t even Halal” - Tristan Tate issues sarcastic take after US airdrops supplies to Gaza amid heightened turmoil, fans react

The United States government's airdrop in Gaza on March 2 received a lot of criticism, and Tristan Tate was one of many to react to the news.

The airdrop was reportedly the first of several planned procedures from US President Joe Biden, with 30,000 meals being delivered. Of the many to speak their negative opinions on the delivery of the idea, Tate quote tweeted a video of the act with a sarcastic and cryptic message.

Tate wrote:

"Just wait and see what the same people are 'airdropping' to the Israelis!"

Tate did not reveal what his message was intended to relay, but many speculated in the comments of his post.

One fan felt the food being given to the citizens of Gaza was inappropriate, writing:

"The food isn't even Halal"

The term 'halal' refers to food that practicing Muslims can eat as opposed to 'haram', which translates to 'forbidden.' The majority religion of Gaza and Palestine as a whole is Sunni Islam.

As one of the main points of debate from the airdrop video, a large number of the parachutes landed in the ocean, thus rendering such packages useless. Regarding the inaccurate delivery, one X user claimed the military pilots "purposely" aimed for the body of water. He said:

"They purposely dropped them over the ocean. Air bundles are dropped out at 1200ft. This was deliberate."

Others commented:

"THey are giving them 0.5% of what the USA has"

"I pray for these people and I hope the world wakes up to the evil that is IsRealHell"

"Most of it is going to be Haram food"

"Shame on this world, embarrassing to witness this — anyone know a reliable donation organization I could donate to for Gaza?"

View more fan reactions to Tristan Tate and the Gaza airdrop below:

Fans reacting to Tristan Tate and the US airdrop in Gaza [via @tatethetalisman on X]

Is Tristan Tate a Muslim? A look into the religion of the controversial influencer

Tristan Tate has been vocal in his support for Palestine amid recent political controversy but has confirmed he is still a devout Christian.

Tate's elder brother, the infamous Andrew Tate, has been public about his conversion to Islam, but Tristan remains dedicated to his new life in Christianity. The social media celebrity claims he turned towards religion following a life epiphany after spending the majority of his existence as an atheist.

