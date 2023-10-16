“The friendship we didn’t know we needed” - Fans react to friendship of monsters Mikey Musumeci, Rodtang

Fight fans have been given another dose of the tight-knit bromance between fighting giants Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

This week, ONE Championship shared a wholesome video on Instagram showing the two superstars doing a hilarious rendition of Passenger’s hit song “Let Her Go” on a karaoke machine.

The fact that Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, doesn’t speak much English made the scene even funnier as he tried to sing-along with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Musumeci.

The viral video sparked an amazing response from fight fans across the world, as they observed the unquestionable friendship between the two fighters.

Both Rodtang and Musumeci are two of the greatest champions in the world in their respective disciplines.

Although the pair will likely never meet inside the cage, they’ve been spotted training together behind-the-scenes in both grappling and Muay Thai.

Musumeci, for his part, has a substantial admiration for ‘The Art of Eight Limbs.’ Besides friendly-sparring with Rodtang, he’s taken serious measures develop his Muay Thai skills at Superbon Training Camp and PK Saenchai Gym in Thailand.

Learning private lessons from Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama, the Italian-American grappler is hopeful that one day he’ll be good enough to fight in MMA.

Similarly, Rodtang also hopes to lead by example. After he tries to capture the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, the Bangkok striker has also promised to make the gradual transition into MMA, but for that, he needs to make sure his striking is on point.

It might take another year or so before either fighter makes the next move since they’re busy defending their belts or taking on big matches.

Musumeci, for instance, is recently coming off an openweight showdown against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, which he won in under three minutes. Rodtang also continues to defend his belt against major rivals, including Superlek Kiatmoo9 and ONE newcomer Takeru Segawa.