"The General has to be 90% Thai" - Fans can't help but admire Jonathan Haggerty's textbook sweep of Nong-O

Just when you think you've got Jonathan Haggerty all figured out, he does a 180 on you and beats one of the longest reigning Muay Thai champions in ONE history.

Haggerty long ago proved he was not just another pretty face. He certainly has the technical skills and mental fortitude to make his dreams into a reality.

When 'The General' took on Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, many doubted his ability to match the champ's indestruble Thai-style of fighting. Evidently, the critics were very wrong to assume that.

Haggerty ultimately beat Nong-O Hama at his own game, going so far as to using the Muay Thai sweep against him.

Watch the crazy clip below:

After watching the clip online, the fans also can't help but admire Haggerty's textbook sweep against the Thai legend.

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan comments

Indeed, Jonathan Haggerty makes every difficult strike look easy, but it's obviously very hard for his opponents to catch. After having this much championship experience against the greatest strikers on the planet, Haggerty hopes to keep the momentum going with another challenging opponent.

Watch the bantamweight Muay Thai world title scrum between 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and fellow champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Sept. 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

"The fans have spoken" - Fans predict the winner between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek for the bantamweight gold at ONE 168

The fight fans have certainly spoken this week after taking an online poll predicting the winner of their bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash at ONE 168.

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty is currently riding the longest win streak of his career yet with a total of six consecutive victories in the last four years.

His recent stoppage of Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 continues to pervade our minds as his fight with Superlek draws closer. He's currently an indestructible force to be reckoned with.

But so is Superlek Kiatmoo9. The Thai superstar hasn't lost a fight since 2021, amassing a legendary nine-fight win streak in between to be considered one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

Therefore, it's no wonder that the fans are split between the two superstars. Their online poll is certainly unambiguous.

Check out the poll below: