“The General got stripes” - Fans anticipate another masterpiece from Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19 against Felipe Lobo

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty will look to hang onto his bantamweight Muay Thai title when he meets Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo.

On Friday, February 16, ‘The General’ will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok — the same place he won both his bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing crowns with back-to-back knockouts against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in 2023.

To kick off his 2024, Jonathan Haggerty will defend the former against Lobo, a top-five-ranked knockout artist who shocked the world with a sensational third-round finish of Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex in April.

Days ahead of their highly anticipated scrap, ONE Championship wants to know who you believe will come out on top in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner.

Jonathan Haggerty is the undeniable favorite going into ONE Fight Night 19

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section on Instagram, most of them suggesting that ‘The General’ will add another notable name to his growing hit list.

Haggerty rides into the contest on a five-fight win streak dating back to a decision victory over Taiki Naito in December 2020. Will he extend his streak to six and kick off his 2024 on the right foot, or will the ‘Demolition Man’ shock the world once again and claim his first ONE world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.