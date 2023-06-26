"The gimmickiest of fight sports" - Fans chime in as Dana White and Power Slap celebrate social media milestone

Recently, Power Slap, the slap-fighting promotion heralded by Dana White, hit one million followers on Instagram.

To mark the achievement and celebrate, the UFC boss uploaded a post to his official account with the caption:

"1 Million followers in 7 months!!! Thanks for all the support of @powerslap See you all International Fight Week Friday July7th for #powerslap3 LIVE and FREE on Rumble"

The post was met with mixed reception. Some fans took it as an opportunity to attack Power Slap and let their criticism be known.

User @luigiribeiro said:

"Come on Dana this is the gimmickiest of fight “”””sports”””” ever…."

@seba.rbravo said:

"Congratulations. Now stop using UFC account to publicize this bs"

User @sophie_s7 further added:

"power slap is f**king dumb"

Another user, @arminbsc24, launched a personal attack on Dana White. He said:

"You vs your wife was a real gimmick fight"

User @matt_hanksta added:

"What a disgrace"

User @chadm86 said:

"1 million people that should be ashamed of themselves"

@themarktaco said:

"We don't care dana"

Some users, on the other hand, took the opportunity to commend Dana White and Power Slap.

Social media star Nina Marie Danielle, who often shares interviews and content with fighters, said:

"BOOM 💥 CONGRATULATIONS!!! You f*cking did it!"

Comedian Theo Von also dropped a comment with the clapping emojis, applauding the achievement.

Dana White says Musk vs. Zuckerberg would be the biggest fight ever, is ready to help promote it

In other news, Dana White recently spoke to TMZ and said that he would be willing to promote and put on a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The UFC boss stated that he had spoken to both Zuckerberg and Musk, and they both admitted that they did in fact want to fight.

Dana White believes Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg will be the biggest fight ever

Since then, many have criticized White, who previously stated that the UFC was not the place where gimmick fights were made. Now, White has hit back at those saying a potential Zuckerberg vs. Musk would be nothing more than a gimmick.

He said:

"This isn't a gimmick fight. Gimmick is MMA guys going to boxing and getting beat. We have seen it already and we know how it ends. This is a fight between two of the most powerful, richest guys in the world. Who will win? Who has seen this? Nobody. It's also a crossover fight that literally everyone will watch."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"This isn't a gimmick fight": Dana White fires back at critics of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg.

