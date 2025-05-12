"The greatest", "A true legend" - Jorge Masvidal, Nina-Marie Daniele and UFC community reacts to Jose Aldo bidding farewell with head held high

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo announced his retirement after losing to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315. Many former and present UFC stars reacted to him calling time on his career.

Aldo struggled with weight cutting at UFC 315 and the fight had to be shifted from bantamweight to featherweight. Aldo rocked Zahabi in the third round but the Canadian managed to fight back and land heavy damage. In the end, Zahabi emerged as the winner via unanimous decision.

In his Instagram post, Aldo revealed he was done with further weight cutting and admitted that he wants to move on in his life. He said:

"This may have been my last time in the octagon. During this week, I experienced one of the greatest battles of my life, and it wasn't against an opponent, but within myself. In the last few years, I've once again nurtured the dream of being a champion. I trained as always, I gave my all like never before. But, as I cut weight, something inside me said: 'You don't need this anymore.' And I listened."

He added:

"It's time to move on. To live for my wife, for my children. To celebrate the history I wrote with each war, each belt won with blood, sweat and faith. Thank you, Dana White @danawhite and @lorenzofertitta . Thank you to the UFC. And most of all: thank you, my fans. You were fuel on every walk towards the octagon. You made me king. If this was my farewell, know that I leave in peace."

Check out Jose Aldo's Instagram post below:

Jorge Masvidal reacted to the post, writing:

"The greatest 👏👏👏 what a career. Legend status."

Nina-Marie Daniele commented:

"You are the KING! A true legend of the sport! We ae so lucky to witness your greatness! One of the best to ever do it. We love you Jose."

Check out reactions to Jose Aldo's post below:

Screenshot of MMA community's reaction to the post below.

Aiemann Zahabi throws light on fighting at UFC 315 after Jose Aldo missed weight

UFC bantamweight contender Aiemann Zahabi had to face Jose Aldo at featherweight after the Brazilian couldn't cut weight. Zahabi shared his thoughts on the same during the post-fight press conference, where he said:

''I was in a terrible spot. I was between a rock and a hard place because the last time they came to Montreal was ten years ago and I don't know if they're coming back...I got everyone coming here. And it's like, 'Do I fight? or Do I not fight?' If I wanted to become a legend, I would have to face adversities. I'd have to win when the odds were against me and I felt like I did that today."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below (12:36):

