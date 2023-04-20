The grind never stops for BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’

BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha ’ Almeida is itching to get back into the competitive Circle with a new series of posts he released on social media this week.

The 33-year-old heavyweight is back on the grind after having celebrated the premiere of his new documentary, “Far Beyond World Records,” earlier this month.

Excited for his imminent return to the ONE Championship Circle, the Brazilian standout shared a series of photos showing his physical progression with the caption on Instagram that read:

“Grappling to finish the week!”

Check out his post below:

In his last couple of matches, ‘Buchecha’ has demonstrated that he’s not just an elite grappler but also a formidable striker, due to his training at the famed American Top Team (ATT) in Florida.

Lately, he’s been covering every aspect of his stand-up, including footwork and punching combinations. But more importantly, he never neglects his grappling even if he’s one of the most decorated jiu-jitsu practitioners on the planet. After all, there’s always room to learn more.

Thus far, Buchecha has had an impressive run at ONE Championship with a groundbreaking record of four wins and zero losses since transitioning to MMA in 2021.

He’s fought and defeated some of the best heavyweights in the world including Kirill Grishenko and Kang Ji Won, to position himself as a serious world title contender in the stacked 265lbs division.

So what’s next for ‘Bucehcha’? Well, there are two heavyweights flying under the radar - Odie Delaney and Amir Aliakbari, both of whom, we’re assuming, will make epic matchups for the undefeated and legendary Marcus Buchecha Almeida.

