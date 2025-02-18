"The guy could take a f***ing hit" - Denis Puric stacks praise on Rodtang's iron chin ahead of Takeru super fight in Saitama

Denis Puric knows Takeru Segawa will be on a mission to impress when he competes for the first time in front of his Japanese faithful at ONE 172 in Saitama on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

However, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran believes 'The Natural Born Crusher' will be in for a torrid time when he locks horns with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their five-round kickboxing matchup that headlines the organization's return inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Trending

Puric, of course, has experienced firsthand just why the Thai has been bestowed with the nickname 'The Iron Man.'

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 39-year-old athlete went toe-to-toe with the then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a kickboxing joust at ONE 167 in June last year.

Not many had been able to withstand Puric's ultra-aggressive ways for one round, let alone three grueling rounds. Rodtang did, though.

'The Iron Man' never backed down despite Puric letting his bazookas fly throughout their nine-minute showdown, and the Thai's grit and iron chin is something Puric believes might trouble Takeru when he steps inside the Circle in what is arguably the biggest kickboxing fight over the past few decades.

Ad

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' offered:

"As soon as he drops his shoulders, his head is open. So I get him, one-two. Those are not nothing. But he just comes forward. So yeah, man, he's 'The Iron Man' for a reason."

"The guy could take a f***ing hit, because, bro, you know, I hit hard. Bro, and this guy can take a punch."

Ad

Ad

Denis Puric stoked to the nines for Takeru-Rodtang scrap: "Two of the best guys in the world going at it"

As he waits for his chance to step back on martial arts' biggest stage after a busy 2024, Denis Puric will keep his eyes peeled on what would undeniably be an epic war between two generational talents.

Ad

Weighing in on the pair's 15-minute contest, Denis Puric had this to say in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know Rodtang has been wanting to fight him for a long time, and I think Takeru feels the same. They want to fight each other, two of the best guys in the world going at it."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.