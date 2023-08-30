“The movie best represents me” - ‘Buchecha’ biopic to release globally on BJJ icon’s YouTube channel

It's official. ONE heavyweight fighter and grappling legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has had a movie made about his life and it's coming out to be streamed to the public soon.

The film, entitled Buchecha: Far Beyond World Records, is directed by Bruno Lemos and Ana Colagrande and will largely chronicle the BJJ icon's record-setting career as a competitive grappler on the world stage.

Almeida took to his Instagram to make the announcement to his fans:

"The mystery and the wait is over! I’m very happy to announce that you guys will finally be able to watch my film Buchecha: Far Beyond World Records”. We will have the last premiere at @IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Con and soon after, August 31st, at 3:30pm (PST)/ 6:30pm(EST), it will be released on my YouTube channel."

In the video, Almeida said:

"Hey guys, I'm here today to share with you some good news about my movie, Buchecha, Far Beyond World Records. After talking with the directors of the movie, Bruno Lemos and Ana Colagrande, they were the directors of this project, we decided that the best thing to do with this movie was to stream it to a platform with easy access to everyone. So we decided to stream it to my YouTube channel, on my official channel on YouTube. This is an exclusive movie. There were two premieres. Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro. Only guests have watched this movie. It's not available to public yet."

'Buchecha' continued:

"So, on August 31, during the Jiu-jitsu con in Las Vegas, during the Jiu-Jitsu Masters Worlds, I am going to do my last premiere. So I am here sharing this news and inviting everyone to watch this project. It turned out to be a wonderful project. This was the first time I have done something like that. I was the executive director of the movie so I participated closely of every detail, so the movie best represents me. So I'm here inviting everyone to watch it and it's a gift from us to you guys. i hope you can watch and like the movie. Thank you so much!"

Whether you're a fan of Almeida, grappling practitioner, or just plain grappling enthusiast, this is a must-see film. Mark your calendar and not miss it. It's rare for a sports film of this magnitude to be streamed for free to the public.