“The one country where everyone behaves” - Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua and Cristiano Ronaldo break the internet with viral photo-op

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on today's meeting between Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, hosted by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

A historic heavyweight boxing match is scheduled to take place in a few days. Joshua and Ngannou are slated to compete in a 10-round heavyweight match. The event, billed as 'Knockout Chaos,' is set to take place this Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alalshikh recently took to X and shared a picture of himself meeting with Ngannou, Fury, Joshua, and Ronaldo. In addition to previewing the upcoming fight, he wrote a note dedicated to all of the athletes in this picture.

He captioned the post:

''With my dear friends, the best athletes in the world in their sports, and big surprises soon... and a project with the legend Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh that will be announced in the coming months... and waiting for Friday’s fight between Joshua and Ngannou... and waiting for the fight of all time and the fight of the century between the legend Tyson Fury and the amazing and great champion Usyk. [translated via Google]''

Boxing editor Michael Benson shared the above post on X, causing a frenzy among the fans. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''The one country where everyone behaves. Based Saudi''

''Francis Ngannou owns both of them Tyson Fury and AJ''

''See how MONEY makes everyone get along!''

''Goat's''

Francis Ngannou aims to knock out Anthony Joshua

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will return to the boxing ring against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Ngannou discussed his chances against the two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion. Predicting a knockout, 'The Predator' said:

"Of course, I believe if I land on anybody, I'll knock him out. Now, the question is how to land. I think that's the hardest thing. Everybody in this division, almost everybody here, can knock everybody out, but how to land, how to carry that power, that energy from [the] first round to the fifth round to the tenth round and still be able to hit somebody hard, knock somebody out after all the fatigue and everything, is a chess game."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:16):