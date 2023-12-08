“The People’s Champ” - Fans want to see Jo Nattawut climb to world title match against Thai megastar Tawanchai

Fans hope Jo Nattawut can secure a rematch against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

At ONE Fight Night 15, Nattawut stepped up on short notice to fight the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in a kickboxing bout. Although ‘Smokin’ didn’t win, he showcased a warrior spirit and went to war against his fellow Thai star, who is widely considered one of the best strikers on the planet.

Two months later, Nattawut will return to action on Friday, December 8, in a Muay Thai bout against Luke Lessei, an American promotional newcomer. With a win against Lessei, ‘Smokin’ would be one step closer to potentially earning a rematch against Tawanchai.

ONE Championship recently polled fans on the previously mentioned situation with an Instagram post of Nattawut that featured the following caption:

“Eyes on the prize 🏆👀 Does ”Smokin“ Jo deserve a shot at Tawanchai‘s belt if he defeats Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo? 🔥 @jonattawut”

Fans flooded the Instagram comment section with support for Nattawut:

“He had a super impressive performance, I think maybe if his name had a little more star power he might’ve won that fight in the judges eyes”

“It was a close fight. If he beats Luke the 👨‍🍳...I would love to see Smoking Jo with a full camp rematch Tawanchai!!”

“Definitely, Jo shows that he can dominate Tawanchai. Can not see any fighter in his weight does disrupt Tawanchai better than him.”

“Jo did a great performance considering his opponent. Respect! He is a great fighter”

“Jo Nattawut the People's Champ 👏”

“Crazy not even full camp and he almost/ arguably beat Tawanchai”

Instagram comments

Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei and the rest of ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Will the winner of Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei earn a fight against Tawanchai?

Jo Nattawut has a fan-friendly fighting style, making him a perfect candidate for high-level fights. Yet, a win against Luke Lessei might not get him an immediate rematch against Tawanchai because the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is eyeing several must-see super-fights moving forward.

As for Lessei, the American would likely need another win after Nattawut to earn a world title shot. ‘The Chef’ has a lot of hype around him, but he might need to prove himself more than once before taking on Tawanchai for ONE gold.

It should be noted that these are hypothetical situations, and ONE Championship could decide to give either fighter a title shot with a win at ONE Fight Night 17.