"The politics of boxing" - Francis Ngannou's omission from Ring Magazine's heavyweight rankings leaves fans divided in opinion

The cross-over boxing spectacle between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou ended in a controversial split decision win for 'The Gypsy King.'

Despite the judges giving the win to Fury, many in the boxing world believe 'The Predator' was unfairly robbed of a victory in Riyadh. Since the fight, there have been rumblings about Ngannou potentially breaking into the WBC's heavyweight top 10.

Despite such weighty rumors, Ring Magazine has left out the former UFC star from their heavyweight top 10, and fans are divided over the omission. Check out what some fight fans had to say about the situation below.

"Ahhhh the politics of #Boxing. You never disappoint us. 😐"

"Ahhhh the politics of #Boxing. You never disappoint us. 😐"

Here are some other reactions:

"Honestly, [I] think Francis destroys the likes of Joe Joyce."

"Beats everyone from 5-10."

"It's a pretty shambolic list regardless... [Joseph] Parker and [Joe] Joyce on the list?? [Deontay] Wilder 1 fight in about 3 years... 🤣🤣"

"I think he should be 10th and [Otto] Wallin 11th."

"Why though? He's such a great boxer all of a sudden. Makes no sense at all."

"Just one win and Ngannou would be in the top 10!"

"Why would he? Because despite people thinking he won. He is still 0-1 and it would be disrespectful to boxing to include a no-win boxer in the top ten despite his outstanding showing."

"Rightly so. Anyone in the top 30 who prepares for him properly should beat him easily."

"I wonder if it’s because he has never won a boxing match. 🤔"

Francis Ngannou wants Oleksandr Usyk to step aside to facilitate a rematch against Tyson Fury

After his controversial loss against Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Francis Ngannou is hunting for a rematch against 'The Gypsy King.' The Predator' believes he was robbed of a win against Fury and, as such, wants another crack at the lineal heavyweight champion.

However, Fury is slated for an undisputed title clash against Oleksandr Usyk in early 2024. The development would considerably delay a potential rematch against Ngannou.

Unsurprisingly, the former UFC heavyweight kingpin wants Usyk to step aside for the rematch against Fury. During an interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I'll fight Fury. Then I'll let them do whatever they do."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:00):