"The poor guy who tries to date her" - Fans Are Awestruck With 'Proud Daddy' Conor Mcgregor and Daughter Croía 

Fans are reacting after Conor McGregor posted heartwarming photos with his daughter on his Instagram account, leading to a number of hilarious comments.

'The Notorious' posted the photos with his daughter Croía as she gets ready for the new school year. He included a caption, where he mentioned that taking his daughter to her first day of school made for a proud parenting moment for him.

He wrote:

"The proudest Daddy in the whole world, my daughter Croía in big school today! I love you my baby girl, Princess of the World"

Fans weighed in and complimented the former two-division UFC champion on experiencing the special parenting milestone. There were plenty of hilarious comments that referenced some of Conor McGregor's most memorable quotes if he attends parent/teacher conferences, while others brought up another scenario about her daughter dating in the future, writing:

"Imagine having a parent/teacher conference, and Conor walks in saying, "You'll do nothing"" [@sharon25walker - Instagram]

"Safest girl in school fr" [@wladbaran - Instagram]

"Imagine getting into an argument outside over a parking spot and he gets out" [stevenwhoadee - Instagram]

"I bet nobody will mess with her at the school lol." [@thatpillowguy - Instagram]

"he’s taken on his next form. He’s almost at final Conor." [@steveintheburgh - Instagram]

"she’s a beauty. The poor guy who tries to date her." [@simply.ep - Instagram]

Despite posting a lot about his business ventures, Conor McGregor has shared a number of heartwarming posts recently.

Conor McGregor provides update on UFC return status

Conor McGregor's UFC return has been a topic of discussion since the Irishman was announced as one of the coaches of the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The former two-division UFC champion has teased that his bout with Michael Chandler remains a possibility for December despite him not having re-entered the USADA testing pool. The promotion has been running business as usual and booking fights for their remaining pay-per-view events in 2023. 'The Notorious' recently posted a team photo to his Instagram account and included an interesting caption that indicated he is ready to compete again, writing:

"UFC Ready. @ufc"