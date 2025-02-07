"The positive force that keeps me motivated" - Kongthoranee reveals his biggest drive ahead of ONE Fight Night 28 return

Surging contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to face former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a flyweight battle on Feb. 7 as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his all-important match with the Thai legend, Kongthoranee was interviewed by ONE Championship and shared the one thing that continues to fuel him.

Trending

The 28-year-old athlete revealed to the world's largest martial arts organization by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I have a bigger fan base now. No matter where I go, people ask me to take a selfie. It makes me happy. They are the positive force that keeps me motivated to train hard to be a better fighter."

Kongthoranee is on a two-fight win streak and this allowed him to earn a spot in the division's top five rankings as the number-four rated fighter.

Now, he hopes to beat Nong-O to potentially extend his win streak to three, and maintain his place at the top of the rankings.

Kongthoranee happy to welcome Nong-O at flyweight, but warns that he will have a rough time competing in the division

The Sor Sommai representative has agreed to the decision of Nong-O to move down to the flyweight division after multiple years of competing at bantamweight.

However, he gave him a warning about the tough competition in the weight class because there are also a lot of talented fighters.

Kongthonranee stated this during his interview with The Bangkok Post:

"I don't think it's a mistake. I think it's a good choice for him to come down to flyweight. At Bantamweight, there are a lot of big fighters, and their build is bigger than him. But I want him to know that this division os tough too."

Watch his full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 28 airs from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.