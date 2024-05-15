"The powder turned him into a dendrophilliac" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's newfound love for hugging trees during walks

Conor McGregor is just over a month away from making his highly-anticipated return to the octagon after a hiatus of nearly three years. The former double champ is set to face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29.

McGregor recently shared footage of himself walking outdoors while barefoot, and stopping to hug a tree. Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, he stated:

"Little walk through the park to the gym. A bit of grounding. Representing Elite Orthosport, team header. And one tree hug. I've been hugging the trees lately. It's kind of a nice little feeling, yeah? Grounding, tree hugging, and all this nature stuff, it feels very good. Now, I'm going to go in and bust someone up."

Check out the footage of Conor McGregor, shared by Championship Rounds, below:

Fans shared their reactions to the footage of McGregor enjoying nature. @Chandlarger claimed:

"The powder turned him into a dendrophilliac"

@houndsinsider questioned if he is training with Ido Portal again:

"This guy is training with Ido Portal again, isn’t he? Hope so."

@TheCSMatrixer shared a similar sentiment, predicting that McGregor viciously knocks out Chandler:

"Conor is back in his Ido Portal bag. That can only mean one thing that karate stance Conor is back and Chandlers going to get viciously KO’d"

@WhodatOg joked that 'The Notorious' has switched his drug choice of preference:

"Props to Conor for giving the blow a break and moving to the hallucinogens. Much more fun 😂"

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon will come against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, marking one of the most highly-anticipated UFC events in recent memory. Charles Oliveira recently shared his prediction for the bout during an interview with Full Violence, stating:

"I think that, in reality, it's a fight that will make money for both. That's the reality. It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he's could take a step towards the belt. He's a guy who's a huge star, but I think it's a fight for money... I think Conor [wins]."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 7:20 mark):

Oliveira added that he is hoping to face McGregor, however, he doesn't believe the former double champ has the same interest in a matchup. He has revealed that he is hoping to weigh in as the backup fighter at UFC 303.