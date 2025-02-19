  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “The most prestigious belt in the world” - Chinese superstar We Rui says becoming a ONE world champion will be his crowning glory

“The most prestigious belt in the world” - Chinese superstar We Rui says becoming a ONE world champion will be his crowning glory

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 19, 2025 07:36 GMT
Wei Rui - Photo by ONE Championship
Wei Rui - Photo by ONE Championship

Chinese kickboxing icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui is ready to seize the biggest moment of his fighting career when he challenges 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for divisional supremacy this week.

Ad

Wei is set to lock horns with Haggerty for the undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and the 33-year-old can't wait to claim the most coveted golden belt in martial arts.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wei talked about the importance of winning the gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Demon Blade' said:

"I think ONE’s belt is currently the most prestigious belt in the world. I think ONE is currently the most prestigious promotion in the world. Although I’ve taken many belts, this one is the most important."

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui of China is set to challenge former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

The two trade leather in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Wei Rui did his due diligence in preparing for Jonathan Haggerty clash at ONE 171: "I did a lot of homework for this fight"

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui won't just go into his highly anticipated showdown with 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 171: Qatar guns blazing. That's not how the 33-year-old achieved success in his career.

Ad

Instead, Wei studied Haggerty extensively and has prepared a game plan for victory. He told ONE Championship:

"I think I have a better sense of rhythm than he does. And then there’s also the fact that I mentioned earlier, his speed. I’m confident in my speed as being equal, and my output and power of my strikes I think are superior to his. I did a lot of homework for this fight."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Wei Rui's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी