“The most prestigious belt in the world” - Chinese superstar We Rui says becoming a ONE world champion will be his crowning glory

Chinese kickboxing icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui is ready to seize the biggest moment of his fighting career when he challenges 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for divisional supremacy this week.

Wei is set to lock horns with Haggerty for the undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and the 33-year-old can't wait to claim the most coveted golden belt in martial arts.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wei talked about the importance of winning the gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Demon Blade' said:

"I think ONE’s belt is currently the most prestigious belt in the world. I think ONE is currently the most prestigious promotion in the world. Although I’ve taken many belts, this one is the most important."

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui of China is set to challenge former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

The two trade leather in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Wei Rui did his due diligence in preparing for Jonathan Haggerty clash at ONE 171: "I did a lot of homework for this fight"

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui won't just go into his highly anticipated showdown with 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 171: Qatar guns blazing. That's not how the 33-year-old achieved success in his career.

Instead, Wei studied Haggerty extensively and has prepared a game plan for victory. He told ONE Championship:

"I think I have a better sense of rhythm than he does. And then there’s also the fact that I mentioned earlier, his speed. I’m confident in my speed as being equal, and my output and power of my strikes I think are superior to his. I did a lot of homework for this fight."

