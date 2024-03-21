"The queen of UFC" - Fans react as Diana Belbita shows off "P4P Best Hair in the Game"

Fans are happy to see Diana Belbita's social media posts as they await her return to the cage.

'Warrior Princess' has become one of the more beloved female fighters in the UFC. Despite suffering a few high-profile losses, the Romanian contender still has tons of fans. Her fun fighting style helps a lot with that.

However, Belbita's colorful personality also attracts a lot of fans. Online, the women's strawweight contender has cultivated a large fanbase by making hilarious posts and showing herself in training.

As of now, Diana Belbita is awaiting her return to the cage, and she's seemingly enjoying the time off. Recently, the strawweight contender took to X, where she uploaded a brief video of herself. In the video, Belbita shows her long hair, and jokingly captioned that she had the "P4P Best Hair In The Game".

Check out Belbita's post below:

In the replies to her post on X, fans largely agreed with her, although others argued that Sean O'Malley also deserves to be in the conversation. That being said, her fans naturally loved the post. One even wrote in response:

"The queen of the UFC"

Check out the full fan response below:

When was Diana Belbita's last fight?

Diana Belbita is fresh off a rematch with Molly McCann last month at UFC Vegas 85.

As previously mentioned, 'Warrior Princess' has struggled a bit in her recent bouts. Last month, Belbita returned to the cage in Las Vegas for a second crack at 'Meatball'. The two previously met in October 2019, where McCann scored a unanimous decision victory.

However, that bout was up at flyweight, and Belbita dropped down in weight after the defeat. She later picked up wins over the likes of Hannah Goldy and Maria Oliveira. However, she also entered the rematch with McCann fresh off a loss to former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Ultimately, Diana Belbita's rematch with Molly McCann was even more lopsided than the first. The bout was the first time that 'Meatball' competed at strawweight, but she looked incredible. She quickly took down the Romanian and scored a first-round submission victory.

The armbar that ended the bout was absolutely nasty, and many were worried that Belbita broke her arm in the fight. However, she revealed post-fight that she was fully healthy. With that in mind, fans should expect her to schedule her return any day now.