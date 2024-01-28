"The real reason why Vince McMahon retired" - Fans react to "corny" Jake Gyllenhaal clip from 'Road House' leaked in alleged UFC tweet-and-delete 

While the trailer for the action flick 'Road House' has been a hit with fans, the UFC has allegedly second-guessed a clip involving Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie, leaving fight fans speculating.

In the movie, Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton, a down-on-luck former UFC middleweight fighter who ends up as a bouncer at a local roadhouse in the Florida Keys area.

A few scenes for the movie were even filmed live during the UFC 285 pay-per-view, so the promotion is clearly invested in the project.

However, the world's premier MMA organization reportedly posted then quickly deleted a clip of Gyllenhaal from the movie in a UFC setting. Suffice it to say, the confusing incident has fueled the rumor mill.

Watch the alleged posted and deleted clip from 'Road House' below:

Expand Tweet

@DonRhoten wrote:

"The real reason why Vince McMahon retired."

@KPowders69 speculated:

"The classic steroid jaw."

@TheSama69420 opined:

"Sounds like a Sean Strickland line tbh. 💀"

@93Toad said:

"Average Michael Chandler promo."

@ViolentFight wrote:

"Just realizing how corny this is."

@jasonriddlesk8s had this to say:

"HGH belly in full effect."

@hman1104 opined:

"Jake Gyllenhaal was definitely not the guy to play this role. It looks awkward and unnatural. This acting is terrible."

@RC3POX2Point0 had this to say:

"I don't know why everyone's saying this seems inauthentic. He's obviously been inspired by Luke Rockhold."

@spiritofniles wrote:

"UFC and WWE are owned by the same parent company."

Screenshots courtesy @BenTheBaneDavis on X

Dana White's speculation about Jake Gyllenhaal's physique

Jake Gyllenhaal made sure to be in stellar shape while filming 'Road House', and it seemed to impress UFC CEO Dana White.

When the 54-year-old White was quizzed about the movie star's physique during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, he jokingly claimed:

"What can I say? He looks good. I don't think he's been USADA tested, but he looks great."

When the reporter added that the actor might have been using Paulo Costa's secret juice, White responded:

"Possibly."

Catch Dana White's comments on Jake Gyllenhaal's physique below (1:49):

'Road House' is a remake of the 1989 classic of the same name, starring Patrick Swayze. Furthermore, the movie will mark the silver screen debut of UFC megastar Conor McGregor. The movie is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.