"The real Road House" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares clip of himself pulling "pints for customers" 

Irish superstar Conor McGregor appears to be enjoying himself in his own pub, The Black Forge Inn.

'The Notorious' uploaded a video to his X (formerly Twitter) account where he can be seen serving pints of beer to customers. In the caption of the video, McGregor wrote:

"You got a friend in us at the Black Forge Inn."

Check out the video uploaded by Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

The video caught the attention of several MMA fans who took to the comments section to share their reactions to it.

One fan made reference to his recently released debut film 'Road House' and shared how the movie's title suited The Black Forge Inn. They wrote:

"The real Road House."

Another person chimed in and said that the video showed McGregor in good light and highlighted his humble side to the world, saying:

"A good look brother. Shows us the humble side of the beast."

One individual shared words of support for 'Mystic Mac.' They argued how the Irishman is accused of behavioral change after his success, but the 35-year-old remains connected to his fans and family members, saying:

"They say Conor changed, but he still does so many things for his fans and family."

Another fan expressed their desire to visit The Black Forge Inn and also praised McGregor's performance in 'Road House,' saying:

"Looks great, hopefully I can visit some time... on a side note, great job in Road House, watched it this weekend..."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Conor McGregor's video

For how long has Conor McGregor been out of action?

Conor McGregor's last appearance in the UFC octagon took place in July 2021. 'The Notorious' took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as the Irishman suffered a horrific leg injury towards the end of the opening round of the fight.

As a result, Poirier was declared the winner by TKO via doctor's stoppage. McGregor has been out of action since that encounter. There have been talks of him returning to the octagon, but no official announcement has been made by the UFC.

For quite some time, McGregor has been expected to fight Michael Chandler upon his return to the UFC. The two performed coaching duties in last year's season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' Although there is no official date for the fight, Chandler has claimed that the scrap will take place during the summer.

Expand Tweet