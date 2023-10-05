"The relationships I made" - Michael Chandler answers whether he regrets doing TUF amid uncertainty around Conor McGregor fight

At the beginning of 2023, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

The show aired from May 30 - August 15, after which the pair were expected to do battle inside the octagon in a much anticipated clash. Many expected the fight to take place shortly after the finale of TUF 31, but their clash has yet to be announced.

Conor McGregor's absence from re-entry into the USADA testing pool has put a halt to proceedings, and there is no clarity on when the Irishman will officially re-enter the pool.

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding his fight with 'The Notorious', Michael Chandler was asked if he regretted his time on The Ultimate Fighter.

'Iron' shared a heartfelt response to the question, during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani.

Michael Chandler said this:

"Oh gosh, no, no man. And it wasn't even the opening of the door to have people see me as a human being and not just a pugilist. It wasn't even just the stock and the platform and everything growing. It was the relationships I made with those guys man, the relationships I made, knowing that I was just a little piece of Kurt Holobaugh winning The Ultimate Fighter, Austin Hubbard making the final, Cody Gibson making the final... I told the UFC, not only will I do it again, but I will do it multiple times."

Watch the video below from 21:35:

Conor McGregor hints at re-entry into USADA testing pool amid speculation about Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor was removed from the USADA testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, 2021.

McGregor completed his rehabilitation towards the end of 2022, but has yet to officially re-enter the USADA testing pool. According to the agency, he will be required to be in the pool for atleast six months prior to being cleared to compete.

His delayed re-entry into the pool has cast doubt on his much anticipated clash with Michael Chandler. But a recent Instagram post from the Irishman's account indicates that he has infact re-entered the USADA testing pool.

McGregor mentioned Jeff Novitzky in his post, the Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance and the man responsible for the UFC using USADA.

'The Notorious' posted this:

"Find my targets. Hit them. F**k the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling see you soon you little light work b***h"