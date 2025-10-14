  • home icon
“The result was real” - Rukiya Anpo looks back on his big ‘physical’ matchup with Thai legend Buakaw

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 14, 2025 07:33 GMT
Buakaw (L) vs Rukiya Anpo (R) | Photo credit: Beyond Kick

Former three-time K-1 Champion Rukiya Anpo of Japan beams with pride after standing toe-to-toe with arguably one of the greatest icons in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

According to ‘Demolition Man’, his fateful encounter with the legendary Buakaw Banchamek made him the fighter that he is today.

The 29-year-old ONE Championship newcomer had the pleasure of trading heavy leather with the distinguished Thai striker at Rizin 42 in May 2023 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

The pair of world-class warriors went back and forth for three intense rounds, which ended in a unanimous draw.

According to Anpo, duelling Buakaw was the most physically demanding challenge he’s ever had. The Japanese slugger recalled that once-in-a-lifetime experience in a South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview:

"The result was real. So there's nothing to say right now, but Buakaw has been leading the division of 70 kilos for many years, and when he fought against Buakaw, he felt the strongest of Buakaw's physical,” he said through a translator.
“That made Anpo focus on his physical training, to build up a better body, better physically, that's connected to you know who Anpo is right now.”
Now, Anpo returns to the same arena against another kickboxing royalty at ONE 173 on November 16. He’ll make his promotional debut against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Rukiya Anpo recalls postponed bout with Ryan Garcia

Apart from Buakaw, Rukiya Anpo also had the absolute pleasure of figuring in an exhibition match with one of boxing's greatest ever, Manny Pacquiao.

That was supposed to be followed by another showdown with another high-profile opponent, Ryan Garcia.

However, that match-up did not push through after the American pulled out due to injury.

Anpo told SCMP:

"So Ryan Garcia, for him, you know if the opponent runs away, then he wanted to still finish the business, right, but he runs away, so maybe he doesn't want to fight against Anpo. Maybe he's scared of him. Once he becomes a global star, he wants to do a huge boxing fight in America. That's one of his dreams.”

