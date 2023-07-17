“The rizzler himself” - Georges St-Pierre's surprisingly average pick-up line causes stir among MMA fans

Georges St-Pierre unintentionally caused a stir among MMA fans on social media after he gave a surprisingly average pick-up line as his best.

During the UFC Hall of Fame red-carpet, Full Send MMA asked St-Pierre what his best pick-up line is. The former welterweight king took some time to think of one but ended up suggesting that it's best to keep it simple.

He said:

"Let me think about it to make sure it's a good one. I would say, 'Can I buy you a drink?' Simplicity always best."

Fans clearly expected something better from 'GSP' and noted that they weren't impressed. They commented on the post mentioning that the Hall of Famer is too kind and doesn't want to make outlandish comments, while others took notice of his demeanor, writing:

"the rizzler himself" [@evanclark9 - Instagram]

"He too nice to say some crazy sh*t" [@jasperbr0wn - Instagram]

"GSP pick up line: "I'm not impressed by your performance" - [@osamuelferraz - Instagram]

When u look like GSP, it works. He’s being 1000% honest" [email protected]_h2001

"GSP’s best pick up line should be ‘I can go 25 mins without finishing’" [@gateaux_blaster - Instagram]

"G.Rizz. st.Pierre haha" [@vanburren2.0 - Instagram]

It reamains to be seen whether St-Pierre will provide another answer in the future, but perhaps he was correct with his suggestion about keeping it simple.

Instagram comments

RIZIN announcer 'Showdown' Joe Ferraro says Georges St-Pierre will take grappling seriously

Georges St-Pierre caught the MMA community by surpise when he announced that he will be competing in a grappling match on UFC Fight Pass on December 14.

Among those that were surprised was 'GSP' longtime friend, RIZIN play-by-play announcer 'Showdown' Joe Ferraro. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ferraro noted that the UFC Hall of Famer will take his foray into grappling seriously and mentioned that he's interesting in seeing how he will perform, saying:

"I'm gonna be very excited to pay attention to that and see how he does. Georges could play it smart, Georges could submit you very very quickly but if he senses danger, he's gonna be patient and methodical and that's what happens when the clock runs out sometimes." [18:22 - 18:37]