"The schedule's been all over the place" - Tye Ruotolo says he and Kade have barely rested in training camp for ONE Fight Night 21

2024 has been foot to the floor for both Kade and Tye Ruotolo so far ahead of their upcoming returns at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two brothers and elite grapplers return at ONE Fight Night 21, where they will both compete on the same card in Bangkok, Thailand.

While Kade will be making his second appearance of the year in a catchweight contest, Tye is set to defend his welterweight submission world championship for the first time.

Before he takes on Izaak Michell on April 5, Tye spoke about how frantic of a year it has been for both brothers so far. Neither has taken time off in between their contests and it has been all-action for them in preparing for this date.

Tye Ruotolo told CountFilms TV on fight week that this non-stop approach has had them grinding day in and day out for April 5:

"The camp was just me training with my brother, he did a lot of gi stuff, you know, coming into this. So we've been busy, honestly, the schedule's been all over the place. We just know at the end of the day, it's just all mental. As long as we're feeling physically ready and then mentally prepared then we're on."

Watch the full interview below:

You cannot fault Kade and Tye Ruotolo for their work rate

Both Kade and Tye Ruotolo haven't taken their eye of the ball in recent years after achieving incredible success in the submission grappling world.

The two brothers are still always trying to push themselves in training in order to take on new challenges and continue evolving as competitors.

This relentless approach to their careers has made them into two of the best grapplers in the world today, and by keeping their heads to the ground, it will be hard for anyone to catch them.

Sharing the card together on April 5 gives them both something to work towards with a night that they hope will see them both get their hands raised.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

