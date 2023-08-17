"The most sensible reply I’ve heard" - Jake Paul asked to calm down by Canelo Alvarez, fans abuzz

Jake Paul was humbled by Canelo Alvarez after calling out the Mexican champion yet again and fans loved the reply from Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' beat Nate Diaz in his last boxing fight and reiterated his motive to fight for a title against Canelo Alvarez. The first time Paul made the statement, the Mexican fighter was supportive of him and said it is good to have dreams.

However, after the most recent call-out, Alvarez asked the YouTuber-turned-boxer to calm down and fight people at his own level. Here's how fans reacted to it:

"Jake paul would not stand a chance, but hey its a fight i would love to watch."

One user seemed to believe Paul would beat Canelo:

"Jake would sleep him in less then 5 rounds, to big and athletic"

Another user had this to say:

"Jake Paul v Canelo would be like Hasbulla challenging Lebron James to 1 on 1. They're that far apart. Not even in the same sport."

One user stated:

"The most sensible reply I’ve heard"

Jake Paul calls out Logan Paul for being jealous and envious of him

Jake Paul and Logan Paul had an intense argument on the latest episode of Impaulsive. 'The Problem Child' accused his elder brother of playing both sides and giving their brotherhood more importance only when it benefitted him. Following the episode, the younger Paul brother addressed the situation on his own podcast saying:

"Clearly he has envy and jealousy towards me and that's what I told him off camera and he's like no, no, no. But everyone sees it, it's like clear as day and it's like why? We're on the same team.....It's him undermining me and being condescending towards me and trying to little bro me and discrediting everything that I do."

Jake Paul claims he is at his breaking point now with their relationship. In the podcast, he also spoke about how in his documentary, Logan Paul spoke in a condescending manner about him and even his co-hosts agreed. The Paul brothers are currently two of the biggest names in combat sports currently, however, they do not seem to be getting along.