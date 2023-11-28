“The smoothest” - Jackie Buntan shows off her technique in preparation for potential return

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is one of the most promising strikers in the world today. Fighting in a sport that brutally utilizes punches, elbows, kicks, and knee strikes, the Filipino-American throws everything with insane speed.

It's not all about speed for Jackie Buntan, however, as she also gives equal importance to the other aspects of the 'Art of Eight Limbs'. Such was on full display in a recently uploaded Instagram video posted by the young Muay Thai star:

"Pad flow on the new @infightstyle customs 🏴‍☠️ @bryanpopejoy"

Fans are reacting to the video in the comments section:

It looks like Buntan is primed and ready to make her much-awaited return to action. Stay tuned to find out who will face the Filipino-American inside the circle next.

Fans marvel at Jackie Buntan's Matrix-like reflexes in ONE Championship debut

In another recent video uploaded on Instagram, Buntan was featured in a throwback clip of her promotional debut back in February 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury.

She soundly defeated Thai phenom Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in a one-sided performance across three rounds. Jackie Buntan utilized her trademark lightning-quick hands and showcased her Matrix-like reflexes to evade attacks:

"Entering the matrix 😎 @jackiebuntan"

Fans are raving about the clip in the comments section:

At the moment, no official bout has been linked to Buntan yet. She was briefly penciled in for a rematch against ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14, but she had to pull out due to personal reasons.

Before she got linked to a second match with Sundell, the Filipino-American absolutely destroyed Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 . There's absolutely every reason for her and Sundell to have a second dance. Only time will tell.