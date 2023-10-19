“The title is for the ones who deserve it” – Jihin Radzuan says challengers must earn their chance at Stamp’s atomweight crown

Jihin Radzuan expects a three-horse race to ensue in the aftermath of Stamp Fairtex’s world title triumph at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

The Malaysian athlete, who broke into the atomweight rankings for the second time following her win over Jenelyn Olsim last month, believes the female athletes currently sitting at the top three spots of the division would likely take on the Thai megastar in her first assignment as a divisional queen.

Stamp finished Ham Seo Hee inside the third round of their main event showdown inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a bevy of strikes and a crunching body shot to create history and become the organization’s first three-sport world champion.

Although the South Korean veteran might have been overpowered in that contest, Radzuan admits the top-ranked superstar remains one of the favorites to challenge for her teammate’s 26 pounds of gold.

Besides the Team Mad affiliate, ‘Shadow Cat’ feels that No.2-ranked Denice Zamboanga and No.3-ranked Alyona Rassohyna are outside contenders to the throne.

In an exclusive interview with South China Morning Post, the ONE Championship athlete said:

“I think the title is for the ones who deserve it, like maybe the top three fighters.”

“We'll see how it goes because sometimes you just don't know what to expect. But for my prediction, I think it's probably a rematch with Ham or against Denice.”

Watch the interview here:

As much as she likes to see how things pan out for her main sparring partner at Fairtex Training Center and the rest of the superstars above her, Radzuan would like to climb up the division and enter the world title conversation.

However, the Johor Bahru native believes she’ll need to muster a couple more victories before she gets her shot at Stamp’s ONE atomweight MMA world title. In the meantime, she’s more than pleased to learn from the newly minted divisional queen and help her extend her reign at the top of the charts.

North American fans with an active subscription can relive the Thai’s sensational win at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.