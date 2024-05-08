"The trainer is feeling it for real" - Fans react to Mike Tyson's intense sparring footage ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Mike Tyson recently wowed fans on social media with footage of him hitting the pads ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul. The footage itself is very short, consisting of several clips from a singular training session assembled into a mini compilation.

The footage is notable for the legendary boxer enlisting the services of renowned MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, who is holding the pads. Despite his advanced age, Tyson looked fast and powerful from the little that was shown, prompting fans on X/Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Check out Mike Tyson hitting the pads with Rafael Cordeiro:

Expand Tweet

The clip instilled such confidence in the fans that one of them joked about providing Paul with a casket in anticipation of a Tyson win come fight night.

"Yo @jakepaul if you need a casket built, I know a guy."

Another fan predicted a knockout from the heavyweight great.

"Lights out for Jake Paul. If Tyson doesn't win, it was fixed."

Others referenced how uncomfortable Cordeiro looked holding the pads for someone as powerful as Tyson.

"The trainer is feeling it for sure"

One fan even went as far as jokingly predicting that 'The Problem Child' would withdraw from the bout in fear of Tyson.

"Jake Paul is going to fake an injury and withdraw from the race, isn't he?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Mike Tyson hitting the pads

The pair's matchup, which will take place at heavyweight under a controversial professional rule-set, is scheduled for July 20. The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host it as its venue, while Netflix will stream the event globally.

Mike Tyson has worked with Rafael Cordeiro before

Rafael Cordeiro is the head coach at Kings MMA and has been responsible for guiding several Brazilian fighters into UFC champions, like Fabricio Werdum and Rafael dos Anjos, by tightening up their striking. This talent for striking caught Mike Tyson's attention, leading the two to work together.

Check out another clip of Mike Tyson training with Rafael Cordeiro:

Expand Tweet

Tyson has posted footage of himself hitting the pads with Cordeiro before. Unfortunately, the authenticity of Tyson's speed in said clips has been questioned by former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, likely due to the former's age, as he will be 58 years old by the time he fights Jake Paul.