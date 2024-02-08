“The whole world got to see what I was made of” – Liam Harrison says war with Muangthai tops his list of best career fights

Liam Harrison has had an incredible career with an incredible amount of quality and consistency over such a long period.

Above all else, he believes that one of his performances stands above the rest as his defining statement that the watching world will remember him for.

Back in April 2022 at ONE 156, ‘Hitman’ and ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai put on one of the best single rounds in the history of Muay Thai.

The Brit spoke about this incredible moment during a recent in-studio appearance on Sky Sports:

“I've had a lot of like real good wins over the last couple of years but I think my win against Muangthai, the ONE Championship Muay Thai Fight of the Year in 2022, just because the fact it went so viral and the whole world was watching and it was on the biggest stage.”

Harrison continued, speaking about the chaos of that opening round that had fans around the world jumping out of their seats:

“When I got knocked down twice in the first round and I got up and knocked him three times in the same round, I think that showed the whole world what I was made of in that fight and I showed heart.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE 156 showed everyone why Liam Harrison is a legend of the game

As he said himself, ONE 156 showed fans what Liam Harrison is all about, and it all happened within the first round.

He faced some serious adversity in that fight after being dropped twice early on but you can’t keep a good man down and ‘The Hitman’ will not go away without a fight.

The Brit went on to produce three knockdowns in quick succession to take home the W. Not only that, he even earned a performance bonus and the organization’s 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year award, in what is arguably the greatest comeback in the sport.

If that is to be his defining moment, it’s one hell of a display to be remembered by.