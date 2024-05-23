"Their style is different" - Lito Adiwang believes Tye and Kade Ruotolo's nature to 'finish fights' will help them flourish in MMA

ONE 167 sees Kade Ruotolo take a huge step in his career and life by ticking off a big first. Both Kade and his brother Tye are two of the best grapplers in the world today and are both in possession of ONE submission grappling world champions.

During their time in ONE Championship, both brothers have spoken about potentially competing in MMA in the near future.

For Kade, that date is set to finally arrive on June 7 when he makes his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The Ruotolo brothers are known for their signature style in submission grappling which many believe will translate well to MMA.

Rather than looking to control their opponents for the entire 10-minute duration of the contest, Kade and Tye are always looking to secure the submission win at the quickest time possible.

In an interview with ONE Championship, strawweight contender Lito Adiwang spoke about how he believes this will set them up for success in MMA:

"Their style is different. They come to finish fights. They aggressively hunt for those finishes. It's the perfect fit for MMA. They just need to mix it up with their striking."

Kade Ruotolo is confident ahead of ONE 167

Kade Ruotolo appears to be very confident in his MMA skills ahead of his debut at ONE 167.

Of course, the brothers have been working a lot on their striking in recent times in order to become more well-rounded mixed martial artists.

But at the same time, make no mistake about it, they're always going to be known as specialists given their pedigree in the submission grappling world.

We will find out on June 7 just how well the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is able to adapt to MMA.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.