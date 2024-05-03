“Then I will focus on that fight” - Hiroki Akimoto solely focused on Wei Rui despite ONE’s potential return to Japan this year

Hiroki Akimoto has yet to sport the eight-ounce gloves for his next fight, but ramblings are already abound for a potential hometown showing in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

The Japanese star will face Chinese standout Wei Rui in a critical bantamweight kickboxing matchup at ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion said he'd love to fight in front of his home fans in Japan.

Akimoto, though, doesn't want to look too far ahead and would rather focus on Wei.

"I just need to focus on this upcoming fight against Wei Rui," said Hiroki Akimoto. If I get a [call] for the Japan event then I will focus on that fight. I want to showcase my skills to the Japanese fans."

ONE Championship last staged a live card in Japan this past January with ONE 165, but the promotion has yet to officially announce its return to the country later this year.

Akimoto is one of the best strikers of his generation and is often called one of the greatest Kyokushin Karate practitioners of all time.

A highly technical and aggressive fighter, Akimoto reached the pinnacle of his career when he beat Capitan Petchyindee via unanimous decision for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE X.

Wei, meanwhile, is one of the best Chinese kickboxers of all time.

The 32-year-old is the first Chinese-born fighter to capture a K-1 Kickboxing world title, and he was also a former Glory of Heroes and Wu Lin Feng champion before signing with ONE Championship earlier this year.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Hiroki Akimoto believes he should get a shot at Jonathan Haggerty if he beats Wei Rui

Hiroki Akimoto wants nothing more than to return to the throne he once sat on.

The Japanese star had a short yet memorable reign when he relinquished the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE 163.

Petchtanong, though, quickly relinquished the gold after a failed doping test, which resulted in bantamweight Muay Thai world champ Jonathan Haggerty claiming the vacant kickboxing strap after knocking out bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

Akimoto, however, is back and wants to take a shot at Haggerty to reclaim the gold.

"Since my opponent in this fight is also a strong fighter, if I can win this one decisively, it should lead to a title fight," said Hiroki Akimoto in an interview with ONE Championship.