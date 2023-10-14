“There is a great darkness that comes with all the lights” - Angela Lee pens gripping letter for World Mental Health Day

Recently retired former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee is on a new journey in her life. After hanging up her gloves for good, the Singaporean-American created a non-profit organization called FightStory to promote and improve mental health.

On World Mental Health Day, 'Unstoppable' wrote a heartfelt and gripping letter to all her fellow fighters. She posted it on Instagram:

"I have written a letter to my fellow combat sport athletes. If you read my letter this morning, I hope it resonates with you. I hope you feel seen. I hope you feel loved, supported, and encouraged. ⁣Most of all, I hope you know just how much you matter and that you are so much more than an athlete, fighter or champion.⁣"

In her heart-felt love letter to combat athletes, Angela Lee said:

"A fighter's greatest battle will not be with the opponent standing in front of them. No, a fighter's greatest battle will be from within - within their mind and within themselves. We strive for greatness. Our goal is to be the best. We feel the pressure. The weight is on our shoulders. There are people's expectations. Our own expectations. We need to succeed. We need to be triumphant. Victorious. Win at all costs. What are we willing to sacrifice? Or what do we sacrifice?"

Angela Lee's letter went on for much longer, but one of the most interesting parts was this:

"Our goal is to share the full picture. It is not to dissuade people from the fight game. But often, there is a great darkness that comes with all the lights. A darkness that consumes your mind and your heart. A darkness that tells you you're worthless, a failure. A fraud. This darkness is our inner voice. Our harshest critic. We need to learn to control it."

The letter went on for much longer than those two passages. Whether you're a fighter or someone who wants to understand what it means to be one, however, this is a necessary read. Angela Lee laid bare her vulnerabilities as an athlete but also proved that the same vulnerabilities were used to fuel her weapons to become a great warrior. Bravo.