“There are a lot of improvements” – Superlek says he’d be a better version of himself in inevitable rematch with Takeru

It takes a certain level of being a perfectionist to reach the kind of heights that Superlek Kiatmoo9 has accomplished in his career.

At ONE 165, he secured one of his biggest ever wins by successfully defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against debuting sensation Takeru Segawa in Tokyo, Japan.

The two men put on an instant classic inside the Ariake Arena, with the champ emerging victorious at the end of the five-round contest.

Rather than kick his feet up and bathe in his own success, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is already thinking about what he would do differently in a rematch.

The flyweight kickboxing king told the South China Morning Post that he already knows what he would need to work on should they meet again down the line:

“But I feel in the rematch, I’d go harder in the rematch. Now when I look at the replay, I think there are a lot of improvements for myself.

“There are a lot of things I want to try. There are a lot of things I want to challenge myself. And I’m excited for it.”

Superlek has the heart and mentality of a world champion

Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn’t just one of the best strikers in the world when it comes to both his skills inside the ring and his career history.

The flyweight kickboxing king has got everything he needs to be a world champion and a dominant one at that because of his drive to constantly improve his skills and challenge himself.

‘The Kicking Machine’ doesn’t back down from a challenge and he doesn’t rest on his laurels either, he continues to work just as hard now that he is at the top of the sport.

His win over Takeru was just another example of why he is both world class in the ring and outside of it.

