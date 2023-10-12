“There are no rules” - Mike Perry defends Logan Paul and Nina Agdal against retired UFC stars' criticism

Mike Perry has seemingly defended Logan Paul and Nina Agdal against the criticism from former UFC fighters. Paul, a YouTuber and WWE superstar, is scheduled to take on BJJ and MMA fighter Dillon Danis in the latter's boxing debut.

Leading up to their matchup, Dillon Danis has made derogatory comments regarding Nina Agdal, besides posting several NSFW photos and videos featuring her on social media. Agdal subsequently secured a restraining order against Danis and accused him of defamation and harassment. She's also seeking financial compensation from him.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight Chael Sonnen suggested that Paul and Agdal broke an unwritten rule of the combat sports business by filing a lawsuit against Danis. Sonnen indicated that the lawsuit is jeopardizing the Paul-Danis fight, which is wrong as Danis is simply promoting the fight with his trash talk.

Former UFC fighters such as Ben Askren and Brendan Schaub echoed similar sentiments. Schaub disapproved of the lawsuit's possible financial repercussions, adding that the first rule of 'fight club' i.e. the fight business is - "Don’t sue another fighter building the fight."

Meanwhile, Paul implied that it was Agdal's personal choice to sue Danis and that he wasn't the one suing.

Expand Tweet

In an MMA Hour interview with Ariel Helwani, BKFC fighter and former UFC welterweight Mike Perry was asked about Sonnen and Schaub's assertions that Paul and Agdal have broken the fight business' rules by suing Danis. Perry disagreed with the former MMA fighters. 'Platinum' stated:

"The first rule of fight club is there are no rules in fight club. That's the first rule. See, most people don't know sh** about fighting... Who? Chael Sonnen? Chael's not a fighter anymore. Brendan's not a fighter anymore."

Noting that they haven't competed in combat sports for a long time, 'Platinum' said:

"They haven't been [fighters] for a long time, though. They are on the other side of the business. Now, they are all business. And Chael and Brendan are both very good at saying whatever is gonna pi** off a certain crowd and make them pay attention, and comment, and be like, 'What the he*k? What are you talking about?'"

Watch Perry discuss the topic in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Nina Agdal's lawsuit could propel Mike Perry into Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight

The Logan Paul-Dillon Danis boxing match is expected to serve as one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on October 14, 2023. Moreover, it's been officially announced that Mike Perry is the backup/replacement fighter for the bout.

It's believed that given Dillon Danis' reputation for pulling out of fights, his possible withdrawal from the Logan Paul matchup could result in the YouTuber having to box Mike Perry instead.

In recent tweets, Danis himself has appeared to suggest that the legal and financial challenges stemming from Agdal's legal campaign could force him to pull out from the Paul matchup.

Expand Tweet