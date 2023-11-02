“There's no chance he's going to win” – Tye Ruotolo’s confidence is through the roof vs. ADCC champ Magomed Abdulkadirov

Tye Ruotolo believes there is no chance he will lose against Magomed Abdulkadirov.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Ruotolo returns to action for his fifth submission grappling match under the ONE banner. This time, the 20-year-old will have slight added pressure as he faces Abdulkadirov for the inaugural welterweight submission grappling world title.

Abdulkadirov is arguably Ruotolo’s toughest opponent thus far, stylistically. With that said, the twin brother of Kade Ruotolo, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, is confident in his ability to defeat the Russian.

During an interview with ONE, Tye Ruotolo had this to say about his upcoming submission grappling match on Friday, November 3:

“I truly believe there's no chance, if I'm fully prepared, that he's going to take the win. There's no way. So yeah, I'm ready to go.”

Tye Ruotolo made his ONE Championship debut in May 2022. Since then, he’s secured wins against Garry Tonon (d’arce choke), Marat Gafurov (wrist lock), Reinier de Ridder (decision), and Dagi Arslanaliev (rear-naked choke).

Ruotolo has also earned several $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

As for Magomed Abdulkadirov, the European ADCC world champion has the skills to pull off an upset on Friday. To do so, he will likely need to overwhelm Ruotolo with relentless pressure to force the 20-year-old to make a mistake. Only time will tell if the Russians can get the job done.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which goes down inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.