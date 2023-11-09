“There’s a lot that I have to prove” - Tye Ruotolo lists names he wants to beat to reach GOAT status in BJJ

Tye Ruotolo knows there’s still a lot of work to be done before he can reach legendary status in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The discipline has one of the richest histories in any sport, and Ruotolo believes his capture of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title is a massive step.

Ruotolo became the inaugural holder of the world title when he dominated Magomed Abdulkadirov for the unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo said his goal has always been to become one the greatest BJJ artists ever.

Ruotolo also named Nicholas Meregali and Gordon Ryan as two fighters he wants to beat if he ever wants to be included into the GOAT conversation.

He said:

“What's in my mind is being the best in the world, you know, and no discussions. So there's a lot of guys that I need to beat to get there. You know, and there's a lot that I have to prove. So, whoever is going to get me to that the quickest, that’s who I want to fight. Whether that’ll be Meregali or Gordon, whoever that is, I want to fight, you know.”

Meregali, natural heavyweight, has a slim decision win over Ruotolo in the Absolutes division at the 2022 ADCC World Championships, and it was a loss the 20-year-old grappler from California has been wanting to avenge.

Ryan, meanwhile, has a long existing beef with Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

There is another man Ruotolo could face if he wants to make a massive leap in his quest for GOAT status.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is often considered the greatest BJJ artist of all time, with 17 BJJ world titles under his belt. The Brazilian legend, however, seems to have retired from the sport and instead focused on his growing MMA career in ONE Championship.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below: