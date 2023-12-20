“There’s a lot of little stuff” – Nico Carrillo plans to exploit Nong-O’s careless tendencies in boxing exchanges

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Nico Carrillo will look to prove that he has what it takes to be a title challenger in ONE Championship’s loaded bantamweight Muay Thai division.

He draws the former champion Nong-O Hama for the toughest fight of his career but one that comes with a huge reward amidst the risk when they lock horns inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of their meeting on December 22, the 'King of the North' has been studying his opponent who saw his undefeated streak come to a sudden end at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year.

Carrillo told ONE Championship that he hopes to exploit one specific flaw in his opponent’s game that was also exposed by 'The General' at ONE Fight Night 9:

“His weaknesses, from what I’ve studied, is he drops his hands when he leans in. When he’s getting boxed, he doesn’t try to get out of the way of the shots. He just waits for them to be over, so that he can then throw them back, and then when he does, he lunges in with his hands down. So, there’s lots of little stuff that on December 22 I’m going to be sure to exploit.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Nico Carrillo has to capitalize on these openings or risk the fight slipping away from him

Identifying flaws in the game of his opponent is one thing but ultimately, this means nothing if Nico Carrillo isn’t able to exploit the tendencies of his opponent.

If there is a blueprint to follow, Haggerty laid it out in front of Nong-O’s future opponents by perfectly capitalizing on the habits he had seen from the former champion.

It’s a huge test for Carrillo but one that if victorious, leaves no doubt that he belongs at the top of the division with the very best in the world.

What he must be wary of is that the former champion is out to prove a point this time around after questions as to whether he can still compete at the highest level.