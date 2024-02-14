"These are questions for Conor McGregor" - Dana White discusses delays in the Irishman's octagon return 

Conor McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 all the way back in July 2021. While the former double champion has teased a return to the octagon at International Fight Week in June, nothing has been made official. UFC President and CEO Dana White recently revealed that he is hoping 'The Notorious' will return in the fall.

Speaking with Kevin Iole, the promotional frontman discussed the delays, stating:

"He is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you could come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone - that's an issue right there, number one. Number two is Conor McGregor doesn't need the f**king money. So, when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. I mean, Khabib. Khabib doesn't need the money, Khabib retired."

When asked if McGregor is healthy enough to return, White responded:

"Well, I don't know that. Only Conor knows that. These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he's training. I don't know what level of training he's doing. I don't know what level of kicking he's doing right now. I don't know any of that stuff... I need to know the guy is in a full camp and he's ready to go."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

White noted that McGregor has a movie coming out and businesses he is building. He added that the dynamic of booking a fight is different when dealing with a fighter who does not need the money. 'The Notorious' appears likely to face Michael Chandler upon returning to the octagon. However, it remains unclear when that return will come.

Ian Garry hoping to serve as co-main event for Conor McGregor's return

Ian Garry has not been shy about making it known that he is a big fan of Conor McGregor. The No.10-ranked welterweight recently revealed that he is hoping to compete in the co-main event of the former double champion's return to the octagon.

During a recent appearance on TNT Sports' Fight Week Preview Show ahead of his UFC 298 bout with Geoff Neal, 'The Future' was asked if he could make a quick turnaround for UFC 300, responding:

"No, unless Conor's on that card and I get to share a card with Conor. I have other plans. All I know now is that we've got February and the only rumor we hear is from the big man himself saying that he'd like to fight June 29th in International Fight Week. Now, fingers crossed that gets made because if that gets made, I have the perfect co-main and I think you guys can guess who it might be... He's a bit of a clown if you want any hints."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on fighting on the same card as Conor McGregor below:

Garry has been open about his desire to face Colby Covington next, leading to speculation that 'Chaos' could be who he is referring to. He spent time training with McGregor in 2023 and is hoping to follow in his footsteps by becoming the second UFC champion to hail from Ireland.