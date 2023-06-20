“These Russians have so much privilege” - UFC fans outraged as Cory Sandhagen gets passed over for Henry Cejudo fight

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has recently been scheduled to face off against undefeated Dagestani prospect Umar Nurmagomedov, marking what many anticipate to be one of Sandhagen's toughest challenges to date. Despite Sandhagen's ranking at No.4 in the bantamweight division, Nurmagomedov currently holds the No.11 spot.

In a parallel development, it has been announced that former UFC champion Henry Cejudo will square off against Marlon Vera in the upcoming UFC 292 event. This announcement has stirred discussions among fans on social media, questioning why Cory Sandhagen is matched up against the lower-ranked 'Young Eagle', while Vera gets to fight Cejudo.

Liam⚔️ @LiamHealy16 ESPN MMA @espnmma Henry Cejudo and Marlon 'Chito' Vera have verbally agreed to a bout at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Why does Chito get to fight number 3 ranked Cejudo but Sandhagen gets number 11 Umar after their fight?

Twitter user @tatuagemdcadeia opined on Dagestani bias in UFC:

"'do you see? these guys are fakes. i mean, they only have bums in their resumes' (while daguestani are repeatedly asking for top contenders and getting ducked by them). then, a daguestani is scheduled for a big fight: 'do you see? I’m sick of this daguestani privilege'."

manu @tatuagemdcadeia @LiamHealy16 "do you see? these guys are fakes. i mean, they only have bums in their resumes" (while daguestani are repeatedly asking for top contenders and getting ducked by them). then, a daguestani is scheduled for a big fight: "do you see? I'm sick of this daguestani privilege".

Another user @GomesOrl believes such a bias exists:

"Because the UFC must have some pact or contract with these Russians to try to launch a new Khabib. It's the only explanation why these Russians have so much privilege."

Orlando Gomez @GomesOrl @LiamHealy16 Because the UFC must have some pact or contract with these Russians to try to launch a new Khabib. It's the only explanation why these Russians have so much privilege

@O_igggy claims Cory Sandhagen's No. 4 ranking is meaningless:

"Fights like this just reflect how pointless the ranking have been for years even not for the entirety of its existence."

iggy @O_igggy @LiamHealy16 Fights like this just reflect how pointless the ranking have been for years even not for the entirety of its existence

@chadthetruther thinks 'The Sandman' is being sacrificed:

"He’s being sacrificed dawg."

Twitter user @AndrewTalksShit reacted:

"Because the UFC is not a meritocracy. It’s just Dana’s minions filling in spots on the ESPN production schedule."

Andrew Lawrence @AndrewTalksShit @LiamHealy16 Because the UFC is not a meritocracy. It's just Dana's minions filling in spots on the ESPN production schedule.

Check out some more reactions below:

Davis Wade @DavisWade1878 @LiamHealy16 So sad. If Sandhagen loses its hard to see him getting back to title shot contention. Not saying he wouldn't deserve it eventually, but the UFC always plays their hot hand.

vdo @V_DO20 @LiamHealy16 Cause we want a umar fraud check 😤

jupiter @5FromTheSun @LiamHealy16 The winner fights down the rankings and the lower fights up the rankings. Amazing

When and where will tickets for Cory Sandhagen's fight vs Umar Nurmagomedov be available?

After his victorious bout against Marlon 'Chito' Vera in March, Cory Sandhagen is gearing up for his next challenge inside the UFC octagon. Set to take place on August 5, 'The Sandman' will face off against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Nashville.

Fans eager to secure their spots at the event should mark their calendars, as ticket presales for UFC Nashville will commence on Wednesday, June 21, starting at 10:00 AM CDT (11:00 AM ET). The general public, along with platinum seat ticket sales, will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting at 10:00 AM CDT (11:00 AM ET) on Friday, June 23. Ticket sales for the event will be facilitated through Ticketmaster.

Bridgestone Arena @BrdgstoneArena BREAKING NEWS:



Bridgestone Arena @BrdgstoneArena BREAKING NEWS: @ufc is headed back to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, August 5. Don't miss the main event of UFC Fight Night in Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov 🎟Tickets on sale Friday, June 23 at 10AM

